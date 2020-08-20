Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM Change of Command [Image 8 of 14]

    USSPACECOM Change of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Space Command

    The Honorable Mark T. Esper, Secretary of Defense, delivers the keynote speech during the United States Space Command Change of Command Ceremony. During the event, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force and Commander, U.S. Space Command, relinquished command of USSPACECOM to GEN James Dickinson. GEN Dickinson now leads the next generation space warfighters. August 20th, 2020. Photo by USSPACECOM Public Affairs. (Department of Defense photo by Lewis Carlyle)

    CoC
    Spacecom
    Change of Command
    Space Command
    USSPACECOM

