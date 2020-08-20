USSPACECOM Change of Command

The Honorable Mark T. Esper, Secretary of Defense, delivers the keynote speech during the United States Space Command Change of Command Ceremony. During the event, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force and Commander, U.S. Space Command, relinquished command of USSPACECOM to GEN James Dickinson. GEN Dickinson now leads the next generation space warfighters. August 20th, 2020. Photo by USSPACECOM Public Affairs. (Department of Defense photo by Lewis Carlyle)

