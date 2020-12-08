Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLTV on High Curb Obstacle

    JLTV on High Curb Obstacle

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The inaugural Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Operator New Equipment Training (JLTV OPNET) course at Fort Hunter Liggett, California began August 10, 2020 with the arrival of 18 Army Reserve Soldiers from six different commands. For the Soldiers who drove the new vehicle, it was thumbs up for the features that make it stand out against the Humvee.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:32
    Photo ID: 6322312
    VIRIN: 200812-O-AP697-047
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLTV on High Curb Obstacle [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JLTV Operator Course Opens at Fort Hunter Liggett

