The inaugural Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Operator New Equipment Training (JLTV OPNET) course at Fort Hunter Liggett, California began August 10, 2020 with the arrival of 18 Army Reserve Soldiers from six different commands. For the Soldiers who drove the new vehicle, it was thumbs up for the features that make it stand out against the Humvee.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:32 Photo ID: 6322311 VIRIN: 200812-O-AP697-900 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.23 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Charles Kidd at Fort Hunter Liggett's Inaugural JLTV OPNET Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.