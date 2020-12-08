Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLTV on Rock Garden obstacle [Image 1 of 6]

    JLTV on Rock Garden obstacle

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    During the week of August 9, 2020, Fort Hunter Liggett hosted its first-ever Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) class. This hands-on course teaches Soldiers how to maintain and operate the vehicle through classroom and field training. This vehicle is driving over the Rock Garden obstacle. (Photo by Amy Phillips)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:32
    Photo ID: 6322308
    VIRIN: 200812-A-OV743-520
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLTV on Rock Garden obstacle [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    JLTV
    Fort Hunter Liggett

