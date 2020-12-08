JLTV on Rock Garden obstacle

During the week of August 9, 2020, Fort Hunter Liggett hosted its first-ever Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) class. This hands-on course teaches Soldiers how to maintain and operate the vehicle through classroom and field training. This vehicle is driving over the Rock Garden obstacle. (Photo by Amy Phillips)

