During the week of August 9, 2020, Fort Hunter Liggett hosted its first-ever Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) class. This hands-on course teaches Soldiers how to maintain and operate the vehicle through classroom and field training. This vehicle is driving over the Rock Garden obstacle. (Photo by Amy Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6322308
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-OV743-520
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JLTV on Rock Garden obstacle [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
