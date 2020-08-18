Staff Sergeant Isaac Porter, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), greets his daughter, Emerson, 4, son, Wyatt, 2, and wife, Richelle Porter Aug. 18 during a Welcome Home ceremony at division parade field. (Stephanie Ingersoll I Fort Campbell Courier)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6322299
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-N1234-005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return to Fort Campbell from Africa deployment
