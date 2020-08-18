Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 2 of 4]

    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Stephanie Ingersoll 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sergeant Isaac Porter, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), greets his daughter, Emerson, 4, son, Wyatt, 2, and wife, Richelle Porter Aug. 18 during a Welcome Home ceremony at division parade field. (Stephanie Ingersoll I Fort Campbell Courier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:11
    Photo ID: 6322299
    VIRIN: 200821-A-N1234-005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return
    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return
    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return
    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return to Fort Campbell from Africa deployment

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Welcome Home
    101st Airborne Division
    Task Force Bulldog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT