Lakota Moody and her 9-month-old son, Walker, wait for Cpl. Taylor Moody, 1st Battalion, 187 Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Aug. 18 during a welcome home ceremony at division parade field. (Stephanie Ingersoll I Fort Campbell Courier)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6322298
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-N1234-004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return to Fort Campbell from Africa deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT