    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 3 of 4]

    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sergeant Darrius Williams, who served with 3rd Brigade Combat Team 2013-17, stands and claps, Aug. 18, during a welcome home ceremony for 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at division parade field. Williams traveled from the Pittsburg Military Enlistment Processing Station to greet his friend, Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who was deployed with Task Force Bulldog. (Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 4 of 4], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return to Fort Campbell from Africa deployment

    Fort Campbell
    Welcome Home
    101st Airborne Division
    Task Force Bulldog

