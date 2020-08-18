Staff Sergeant Darrius Williams, who served with 3rd Brigade Combat Team 2013-17, stands and claps, Aug. 18, during a welcome home ceremony for 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at division parade field. Williams traveled from the Pittsburg Military Enlistment Processing Station to greet his friend, Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who was deployed with Task Force Bulldog. (Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)
Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return to Fort Campbell from Africa deployment
