Staff Sergeant Darrius Williams, who served with 3rd Brigade Combat Team 2013-17, stands and claps, Aug. 18, during a welcome home ceremony for 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at division parade field. Williams traveled from the Pittsburg Military Enlistment Processing Station to greet his friend, Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who was deployed with Task Force Bulldog. (Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:11 Photo ID: 6322300 VIRIN: 200821-A-N1234-006 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.1 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 4 of 4], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.