Lieutenant Colonel James Stultz, commander of 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), addresses the Families and friend of Soldiers returing from a deployment to East Africa, Aug. 18, at division parade field. (40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6322303
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-N1234-007
|Resolution:
|2042x1287
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return [Image 4 of 4], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Bulldog Soldiers return to Fort Campbell from Africa deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT