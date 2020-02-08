Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT [Image 4 of 4]

    The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    Staff Sgt. Jose Perez, Capt. Mark Maley, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Weapons Qualification Range officer in charge, Sgt. 1st Class Javier Acevedo, Sgt. 1st Class Debora Tauvalea, Sgt. Jonathan Franco and Sgt. Quon Tran, helped supervise 80 Soldiers from the 311th ESC who traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif. For weapons qualification, during their two days Annual Training August 1-2, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6321990
    VIRIN: 200802-A-VA095-369
    Resolution: 3979x2831
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT
    The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT
    The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT
    The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Los Angeles
    Annual Training
    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Weapons Qualification
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Citizen Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT