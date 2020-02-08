Soldiers from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif., during their two weeks Annual Training August 1-2, 2020, for weapons qualification. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Gaxiola and Sgt. Henry Saye, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) logistic specialists, had many tasks including, issuing weapons and ammunition, assuring that every round is accounted for, and bringing all the supplies needed to maintain the range.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:27 Photo ID: 6321988 VIRIN: 200802-A-VA095-209 Resolution: 3414x2806 Size: 1.51 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.