Sgt. Quon Tran, Staff Sgt. Dean Lindstrom, Staff Sgt. Jason King and Sgt. 1st Class Javier Acevedo, range control NCOs, helped manage the range at Camp Pendleton. Soldiers from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif., during their two week Annual Training August 1-2, 2020. The 311th ESC managed to qualify 61 Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6321987
|VIRIN:
|200802-A-VA095-944
|Resolution:
|3826x2833
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT