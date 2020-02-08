Capt. Mark Maley, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Weapons Qualification Range officer in charge, supervised 80 Soldiers from the 311th ESC at Camp Pendleton, Calif., during their two week Annual Training August 1-2, 2020. Soldiers, using the M-4 air-cooled, gas-operated, direct impingement magazine-fed carbine rifle, fire at their targets.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6321985
|VIRIN:
|200802-A-VA095-744
|Resolution:
|3689x2350
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
The 311th ESC goes to the range during AT
