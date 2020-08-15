Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 OC Air Show [Image 11 of 11]

    2020 OC Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a demonstration during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show while spectators watch from the beach at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 21:38
    Photo ID: 6321118
    VIRIN: 200815-F-PV484-1244
    Resolution: 3671x5139
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10 Warthog
    air show
    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A10DemoTeam

