U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a demonstration during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show while spectators watch from the beach at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6321118
|VIRIN:
|200815-F-PV484-1244
|Resolution:
|3671x5139
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
