U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, flies alongside Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot, and Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot, and a P-51 Mustang as part of a heritage flight formation during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. Heritage formations serve as a living memorial to the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 21:38 Photo ID: 6321113 VIRIN: 200815-F-PV484-1457 Resolution: 5662x4044 Size: 10.58 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.