2020 OC Air Show

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, flies alongside Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot, and Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot, and a P-51 Mustang as part of a heritage flight formation during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. Heritage formations serve as a living memorial to the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6321112
|VIRIN:
|200815-F-PV484-1475
|Resolution:
|2045x3635
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
