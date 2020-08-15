2020 OC Air Show

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a demonstration during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show as spectators watch from the beach at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

