Senior Airman Brittany Cooke-McMath, a 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender crew chief, prepares to move stairs before the aircraft takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2020. Maintainers fulfill a vital role by ensuring their aircraft are mission capable, which enables the refueling of a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 06:50
|Photo ID:
|6319966
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-OS175-0936
|Resolution:
|6027x4305
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
