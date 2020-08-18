Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight [Image 4 of 4]

    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Brittany Cooke-McMath, a 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender crew chief, prepares to move stairs before the aircraft takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2020. Maintainers fulfill a vital role by ensuring their aircraft are mission capable, which enables the refueling of a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 06:50
    Photo ID: 6319966
    VIRIN: 200818-F-OS175-0936
    Resolution: 6027x4305
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boom operator prepares to fuel the fight
    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight
    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight
    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DoD
    #AirForce
    #KC10
    #AFCENT
    #Develop
    #Maintainers
    380 AEW
    #380AEW
    #UnitedArabEmirates
    #TeamADAB
    #Fuelthefight
    #380EAMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT