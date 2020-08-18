KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight

Senior Airman Brittany Cooke-McMath, a 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender crew chief, prepares to move stairs before the aircraft takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2020. Maintainers fulfill a vital role by ensuring their aircraft are mission capable, which enables the refueling of a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

