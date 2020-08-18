Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight [Image 3 of 4]

    KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron prepare for the launch of a KC-10 Extender at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2020. Maintainers fulfill a vital role by ensuring their aircraft are mission capable, which enables the refueling of a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

