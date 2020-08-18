KC-10 Extender maintainers fuel the fight

Maintainers from the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron prepare for the launch of a KC-10 Extender at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2020. Maintainers fulfill a vital role by ensuring their aircraft are mission capable, which enables the refueling of a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)
|08.18.2020
|08.19.2020 06:50
|6319947
|200818-F-OS175-0922
|6094x4353
|9.4 MB
|AE
|5
|0
|0
