Senior Airman Daniel Proben, a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts pre-flight checks in a KC-10 Extender, Aug. 18, 2020, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Proben can use either an advanced aerial refueling boom or a hose and drogue centerline refueling system to refuel a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 06:50
|Photo ID:
|6319946
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-OS175-0909
|Resolution:
|5504x6880
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boom operator prepares to fuel the fight [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
