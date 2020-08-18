Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boom operator prepares to fuel the fight [Image 1 of 4]

    Boom operator prepares to fuel the fight

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Daniel Proben, a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts pre-flight checks in a KC-10 Extender, Aug. 18, 2020, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Proben can use either an advanced aerial refueling boom or a hose and drogue centerline refueling system to refuel a wide variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft during missions in Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

