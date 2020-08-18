U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, incoming commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks during his assumption of command with Col. Maura Hennigan, off going commander of 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 04:12 Photo ID: 6319887 VIRIN: 200819-M-HE677-027 Resolution: 4164x2776 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MLG Assumption of Command | Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford takes command of 3rd MLG [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.