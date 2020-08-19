3rd MLG Transfer of Authority

Photo By Sgt. Hailey Clay | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, incoming commanding general of 3rd Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hailey Clay | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, incoming commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks during his assumption of command with Col. Maura Hennigan, off going commander of 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KINSER, Okinawa, Japan – Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford assumed command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group during a private event here, July 19, 2020.



The event, which was held privately due to COVID-19 health precautions, saw the command transfer from the leadership of acting commanding officer Col. Maura Hennigan to Brig. Gen. Wolford.



During Hennigan’s tenure at 3rd MLG, she served as commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3 as well as the MLG chief of staff. In her departing remarks Hennigan expressed her gratitude to Marines across the unit.



“Thank you for all of your success, and for everything that you guys do,” said Hennigan. “Thank you for allowing me to be there for you and most importantly, allowing me to show III Marine Expeditionary Force all the successes we’ve had.”



With the passing of the torch, 3rd MLG will be led by Wolford, who most recently served as Commanding General, Bagram Airfield, and Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. National Support Element-Afghanistan.



As a “mustang” who spent four years as a combat engineer prior to commissioning as an officer in 1991, Wolford brings a variety of experiences to 3rd MLG. In addition to multiple combat deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan, he holds a doctorate in interdisciplinary studies for leadership from North Carolina Agriculture and Technology.



At the conclusion of the event, and in his first address to the unit, Wolford laid down his guiding principles.



“I’m going to promise you two things: First, I’m going to keep on pushing you,” Wolford said. “You’ve done a great job up to this point, and it’s our job to take it to the next level. The other thing I promise you is that you will find no bigger fan or supporter for your units, and of what you want to do. I want you to be aggressive, I want you to go out and get things, and I want you to support the MEF. All you have to do is ask. Thank you for everything, Semper Fidelis.”



3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.