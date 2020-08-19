Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG Assumption of Command | Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford takes command of 3rd MLG [Image 3 of 4]

    3rd MLG Assumption of Command | Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford takes command of 3rd MLG

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Maura M. Hennigan, off going commander of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks during the assumption of command with Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, incoming commanding general of 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    3rd MLG Transfer of Authority

