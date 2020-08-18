3rd MLG Assumption of Command | Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford takes command of 3rd MLG

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Maura M. Hennigan, right, off going commander of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), bumps elbows with Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, incoming commanding general of 3rd MLG, during their assumption of command on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

