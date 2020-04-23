Senior Airman Keona Davis, 374th Maintenance Squadron munitions operations technician, poses for a photo, April 23, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Davis received recognition for her outstanding performance and community involvement from Yokota’s top leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 00:33
|Photo ID:
|6319738
|VIRIN:
|200423-F-DY012-0026
|Resolution:
|5733x4095
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 374th AW Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT