Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week [Image 1 of 3]

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Taylor Lynch, 730th Air Mobility Squadron fleet service technician, poses for a photo, June 2, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Lynch received recognition for his outstanding performance and community involvement from Yokota’s top leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 00:32
    Photo ID: 6319736
    VIRIN: 200602-F-DY012-0044
    Resolution: 7042x4700
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th AW Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week
    374th AW Airlifter of the Week
    374th AW Airlifter of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Airlifter of the Week
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT