374th AW Airlifter of the Week

Tech. Sgt.Samantha Pienta, 374th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of airfield management operations, poses for a photo, May 29, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Pienta received recognition for her outstanding performance, leadership and community involvement from Yokota’s top leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
