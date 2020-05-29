Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week [Image 2 of 3]

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt.Samantha Pienta, 374th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of airfield management operations, poses for a photo, May 29, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Pienta received recognition for her outstanding performance, leadership and community involvement from Yokota’s top leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 00:32
    Photo ID: 6319737
    VIRIN: 200529-F-DY012-0016
    Resolution: 6330x4225
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th AW Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week
    374th AW Airlifter of the Week
    374th AW Airlifter of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan"
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Yokota AB
    "USAF
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374th Operations Support Squadron
    Airlifter of the Week
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT