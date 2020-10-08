U.S. Air Force Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support commander, and Col. Lee Bradshaw, the former commander of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, stand at attention during the reading of Bradshaw’s retirement order during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2020. Bradshaw retired after 27 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

This work, Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.