Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander

David Bradshaw presents a retirement pin to his father, U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bradshaw, the former commander of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2020. Bradshaw retired after 27 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

