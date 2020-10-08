Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander [Image 4 of 5]

    Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    624th Regional Support Group

    David Bradshaw presents a retirement pin to his father, U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bradshaw, the former commander of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2020. Bradshaw retired after 27 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 20:26
    Photo ID: 6319605
    VIRIN: 200809-F-PL960-1005
    Resolution: 5077x3712
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Retirement
    Pacific Warrior
    624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    624th ASTS
    624th Regional Support Group
    624th RSG
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Col. Lee Bradshaw

