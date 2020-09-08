Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Members of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron here physically and virtually said farewell to their commander Aug. 9 during a retirement ceremony.



Col. Lee Bradshaw, who retired after 27 years of service, served as the 624th ASTS commander since 2016.



Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, commended Bradshaw on his continued contribution to the Air Force Reserve mission and provided words of support during the ceremony.



“My contention is when you look back on a career, you’re not going to be remembered as this position, your numbers, or the inspections you passed,” said Shinas referencing Bradshaw’s career. “You’re going to be remembered by the legacy and the lives that you impacted. Because, all of us … we are the people and the professionals we are today because of the mentors in our personal and professional lives.”



Shinas highlighted Bradshaw’s accomplishments as a traditional reservist and commander, and the positive impact he had for the 624th ASTS and its members.



During the ceremony, Bradshaw addressed the unit for the last time as he readied himself for military retirement.



“What you do in the ASTS mission is vital,” said Bradshaw. “You get [military members] home, and you keep them safe. I’ve been so proud to know you and see everything you have done, and to be part of it. I have no illusions that I made it happen, YOU made it happen.”



Prior to taking lead of the 624th ASTS in 2016, Bradshaw served as the Clinical Nursing Services Flight commander for the 446th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. This served as a foundation for him to build professional relationships, provide mentorship, and leverage his experience to succeed at the 624th ASTS.



Master Sgt. Renato Oliva, the 624th ASTS superintendent, also expressed his gratitude towards Bradshaw.



“Col. Bradshaw, thank you for your leadership and guidance,” said Oliva. “I appreciate the talks we’ve had and all of your support. You will be missed by the entire unit.”



In his civilian capacity, Bradshaw serves his community as a nurse practitioner in the Inpatient Pediatric and Adult Psychiatric units at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.



The 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, which is part of the 624th Regional Support Group, provides medical support for the entire Group, ensuring oversight of medical and physical readiness. The Squadron supports worldwide operations, including humanitarian efforts, support in the Pacific area of responsibility, and deployed locations.

Date Taken: 08.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020