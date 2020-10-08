U.S. Air Force Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support commander, presents Col. Lee Bradshaw, the former commander of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, with a Koa wood paddle during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2020. Bradshaw retired after 27 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6319606
|VIRIN:
|200809-F-PL960-1006
|Resolution:
|4753x3169
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander
LEAVE A COMMENT