Medical Reservists in Pacific bid farewell to commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support commander, presents Col. Lee Bradshaw, the former commander of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, with a Koa wood paddle during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2020. Bradshaw retired after 27 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

