200816-N-XU073-1273 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zenaida Roth)

Date Taken: 08.16.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 David Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.