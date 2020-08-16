USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200816-N-RF825-1231 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) (From left) Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer Ikazuchi (JS 107), fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) and the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steam ahead while conducting a replenishment-at-sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

