200816-N-RF825-1205 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) (From left) Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer Ikazuchi (JS 107), fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) and the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steam ahead while conducting a replenishment-at-sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6319544
|VIRIN:
|200816-N-RF825-1204
|Resolution:
|6167x4116
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
