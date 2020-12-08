Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A USACE barge transport an 18 tone debris screen to shore after lifting from the water at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala. [Image 4 of 4]

    A USACE barge transport an 18 tone debris screen to shore after lifting from the water at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala.

    FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Daniel Barrios 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    FLORENCE, Ky. (Aug 12, 2020) A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge transports an 18-ton debris screen to shore after raising it from under 70-feet of water at the Wilson Lock (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:51
    Photo ID: 6319536
    VIRIN: 200812-A-JL056-615
    Resolution: 4048x2696
    Size: 716.98 KB
    Location: FLORENCE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A USACE barge transport an 18 tone debris screen to shore after lifting from the water at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala. [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A USACE Diver is assisted with his equipment after completing his dive
    A USACE crew lifts a debris screen from the water onto a barge at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala.
    A USACE crew member gives direction to a crane operator while lifting a debris screen at the Wilson Lock in Florence Ala.
    A USACE barge transport an 18 tone debris screen to shore after lifting from the water at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tennessee
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Wilson Lock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT