A USACE barge transport an 18 tone debris screen to shore after lifting from the water at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala.

FLORENCE, Ky. (Aug 12, 2020) A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge transports an 18-ton debris screen to shore after raising it from under 70-feet of water at the Wilson Lock (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)
|08.12.2020
|08.18.2020 18:51
|6319536
|200812-A-JL056-615
|4048x2696
|716.98 KB
|FLORENCE, AL, US
|4
|0
|0
