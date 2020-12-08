Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A USACE crew member gives direction to a crane operator while lifting a debris screen at the Wilson Lock in Florence Ala. [Image 3 of 4]

    A USACE crew member gives direction to a crane operator while lifting a debris screen at the Wilson Lock in Florence Ala.

    FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Daniel Barrios 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    FLORENCE, Ky. (Aug 12, 2020) Herb Thomason, a master pilot aboard a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers barge gives directions to Daryl Henry a crane operator as they lift an 18-ton debris screen from the water for replacement (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:51
    VIRIN: 200812-A-JL056-566
    Location: FLORENCE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A USACE crew member gives direction to a crane operator while lifting a debris screen at the Wilson Lock in Florence Ala. [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Tennessee
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Wilson Lock

