FLORENCE, Ky. (Aug 12, 2020) Herb Thomason, a master pilot aboard a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers barge gives directions to Daryl Henry a crane operator as they lift an 18-ton debris screen from the water for replacement (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6319534
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-JL056-566
|Resolution:
|4048x2696
|Size:
|907.72 KB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A USACE crew member gives direction to a crane operator while lifting a debris screen at the Wilson Lock in Florence Ala. [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
