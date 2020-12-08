Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:51 Photo ID: 6319534 VIRIN: 200812-A-JL056-566 Resolution: 4048x2696 Size: 907.72 KB Location: FLORENCE, AL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A USACE crew member gives direction to a crane operator while lifting a debris screen at the Wilson Lock in Florence Ala. [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.