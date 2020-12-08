200812-A-JL056-563 FLORENCE, Ky. (Aug 12, 2020) An 18-ton debris screen is hoisted out of the water onto a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge at Wilson Lock after five decades of use underwater (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)
|08.12.2020
|08.18.2020 18:51
|6319533
|200812-A-JL056-563
|4048x2696
|1.15 MB
|FLORENCE, AL, US
This work, A USACE crew lifts a debris screen from the water onto a barge at Wilson Lock in Florence Ala., by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS
