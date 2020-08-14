KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

Texas Army National Guard Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura collects trash with students at Elena Gjika School in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Aug. 14, 2020. Wiley De Moura serves as the 100th Public Affairs Detachment commander as a part of Kosovo Force Regional Command East. She volunteered alongside the local students and other KFOR RC-E Soldiers to support area beautification in the small town of Tuneli I Pare/Prvi Tunel. KFOR RC-E continuously supports institutions and communities in Kosovo to maintain positive relationships and contribute to a safe and secure environment.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)

