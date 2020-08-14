KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

Idaho Army National Guard Capt. Kenneth Mecham collects trash at Elena Gjika School in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Aug. 14, 2020 as part of an area beautification project. Mecham serves as a liaison monitoring team chief for Kosovo Force Regional Command East. Liaison monitoring teams are responsible for working alongside community authorities and institutions in their respective areas of responsibility to support a safe and secure Kosovo.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)

