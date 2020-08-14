KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

Colorado Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Colson and U.S. Army Sgt. Micah Navarette from Kosovo Force Regional Command East clear brush at Elena Gjika School in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Aug. 14, 2020. Colson and Navarette volunteered alongside more than a dozen KFOR RC-E Soldiers to support area beautification for the school in the small town of Tuneli i Pare/Prvi Tunel. KFOR RC-E continuously supports institutions and communities in Kosovo to maintain positive relationships and contribute to a safe and secure environment.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)

