    KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students [Image 2 of 4]

    KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melisa Washington 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Greek Army Lt. Panagiotis Christodoulou observes Kosovo Force Regional Command East Soldiers clear brush at Elena Gjika School in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Aug. 14, 2020. Christodoulou serves as a team chief for Greek liaison monitoring team “Kilo” 1. His team developed the idea to support area beautification for the school in the small town of Tuneli i Pare/Prvi Tunel alongside its students. Liaison monitoring teams are responsible for working alongside community authorities and institutions in their respective areas of responsibility to support a safe and secure Kosovo.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 06:51
    Photo ID: 6318528
    VIRIN: 200814-A-ZC383-032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: MITROVICA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Camp Bondsteel
    Colorado Army National Guard
    41IBCT
    RCE
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Kosovo
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Operation Joint Guardian
    Liaison monitoring team
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNATO
    EnduringStability
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

