Greek Army Lt. Panagiotis Christodoulou observes Kosovo Force Regional Command East Soldiers clear brush at Elena Gjika School in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Aug. 14, 2020. Christodoulou serves as a team chief for Greek liaison monitoring team “Kilo” 1. His team developed the idea to support area beautification for the school in the small town of Tuneli i Pare/Prvi Tunel alongside its students. Liaison monitoring teams are responsible for working alongside community authorities and institutions in their respective areas of responsibility to support a safe and secure Kosovo.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)
This work, KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students, by SSG Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS
