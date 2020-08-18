Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Seaman David Schwartz 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200817-N-LK322-1257 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2020) — U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Stephens, from Santa Ana, Calif., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), leads a weapons familiarization for the M4 carbine during a small arms qualification at Naval Base Coronado Aug. 17, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200817-N-LK322-1257 [Image 4 of 4], by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

