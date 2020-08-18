200817-N-LK322-1255 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2020) — U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Stephens, from Santa Ana, Calif., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), leads a weapons familiarization for the M4 carbine during a small arms qualification at Naval Base Coronado Aug. 17, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

