200817-N-LK322-1243 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2020) — U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Naajee Tymes, from Newark, Del., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), shoots an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification at Naval Base Coronado Aug. 17, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 20:57 Photo ID: 6318233 VIRIN: 200817-N-LK322-1243 Resolution: 3292x2583 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.