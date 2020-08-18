200817-N-LK322-1243 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2020) — U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Naajee Tymes, from Newark, Del., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), shoots an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification at Naval Base Coronado Aug. 17, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6318233
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-LK322-1243
|Resolution:
|3292x2583
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
