    Arizona National Guard continues to support food banks

    Arizona National Guard continues to support food banks

    QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Aug. 17, 2020 at a local food bank in Queen Creek, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:50
    Photo ID: 6317829
    VIRIN: 200817-Z-CC902-0079
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support food banks [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

