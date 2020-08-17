Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Aug. 17, 2020 at a local food bank in Queen Creek, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support food banks [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
