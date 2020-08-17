Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Aug. 17, 2020 at a local food bank in Queen Creek, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

Date Taken: 08.17.2020
Location: QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support food banks [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin