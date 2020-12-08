Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:25 Photo ID: 6317179 VIRIN: 200812-A-NY219-571 Resolution: 1190x993 Size: 940.61 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus [Image 6 of 6], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.