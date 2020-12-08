Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus [Image 3 of 6]

    Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Rotational Soldiers with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) inprocess at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk before joining the rest of their unit for JRTC Rotation 20-09.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:25
    Photo ID: 6317177
    VIRIN: 200812-A-NY219-459
    Resolution: 1190x777
    Size: 701.15 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus [Image 6 of 6], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    COVID-19
    Rotation 20-09

